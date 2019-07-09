Brenda Knight

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Community Church
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Community Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Community Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Brenda Knight, 57, of Dunnville, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Casey County Hospital.
She is survived by her mother, Edith Marie Luttrell Price; son, Bobby Price; sister, Polly (Jeff Luttrell) Mills; brothers, Randall Price, Charles (Lisa) Price and Jeffrey Price; and a grandchild.
The funeral service was held July 4 at Mt. Calvary Community Church. Burial followed in Bethel Baptist Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on July 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.