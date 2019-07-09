Brenda Knight, 57, of Dunnville, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Casey County Hospital.
She is survived by her mother, Edith Marie Luttrell Price; son, Bobby Price; sister, Polly (Jeff Luttrell) Mills; brothers, Randall Price, Charles (Lisa) Price and Jeffrey Price; and a grandchild.
The funeral service was held July 4 at Mt. Calvary Community Church. Burial followed in Bethel Baptist Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on July 10, 2019