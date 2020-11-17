Brian Keith Powers, 55, of Liberty, died Friday, Nov.13, 2020, at his residence.
Survivors include his mother, Lunita Davis Powers; son, Jesse Robert Powers; daughter, Ashley Powers (Travis) Durr; step-son, Brandon Thomas (Ashley) Jeffords; sisters, Deborah (Kenny) Melear, Damita Blue, Alma (Vance) Leigh, and Jessalyn (Chris) Clark; and two grandchildren..
Funeral services will be held privately at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Loren Pennington officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Casey County Honor Guard.
Arrangements entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.