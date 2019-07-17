Bruce Lawhorn, 51, of Dunnville, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his residence while surrounded by his family.
Born on Nov. 7, 1967, in Casey County, Kentucky, he was a son of Donald and June Richardson Lawhorn, of Dunnville. Bruce was a truck driver and maintenance worker for Smith Sales, Inc. Bruce was an avid worker and he took pride in everything that he did. He greatly loved spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Jessica Lawhorn, of Berea; four grandchildren, Mariah, Ariana, Leila and Camren; two brothers, Timmie Ray (Samantha) Lawhorn, of Dunnville, and James (Glenda) Lawhorn, of Russell Springs; and his girlfriend, Linda Terry, of Liberty.
The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Richie Smith officiating. Burial followed in South Fork Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Todd Lawhorn, Michael Lawhorn, Veronica Sengkhamyong, Delbert Cundiff, Johnathan Woodrum and Scottie Smith. Honorary pallbearers were Timmie Lawhorn, James Lawhorn and the Smith Sales, Inc. employees.
Arrangements for Mr. Bruce Lawhorn were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on July 17, 2019