Cambree Ann Newton died on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was three days young.She is survived by her parents, Cody Newton and Michelle Coffman Burton, of Liberty; brother, Zayden Newton; maternal grandparents, Shawn and Sheila Coffman; paternal grandparents, Timmy and Jo Newton; maternal great-grandparents, Trish and Ronnie Johnson, Lorene Downs, and Leon Hafley; and paternal great-grandparents, Rena and Orville Newton and Monica Wilson.Funeral services were July 17 at Brush Creek Pentecostal Church.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.