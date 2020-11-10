1/
Carol Ann Martin
Carol Ann Martin, 55, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at her residence.
She is survived by her mother, Virgie Hatfield Cook; daughter, Jessica Martin (Ashley Enigk); sons, Gregory Wade (Brittany Davis) Martin, Samuel (Amber) Martin; her significant other, Joel Austin; sisters, Marilyn Summers, Kathy (Calvin) Brown; brothers, Bobby Cook, Johnny Cook, Freddie (Mary) Cook; and ten grandchildren.
No services will be held at this time.
Cremation rites were honored by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
