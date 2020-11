Carol Harmon, 69, of Danville, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Danville.She is survived by her son, Michael Ramsay; daughter, Paula Jo Peele; sister, Fosteen "Doodle" (and Glen) Ray; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.Cremation rites will be honored following a Nov. 2 visitation.Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.