Carol Ruth Dick, 84 of Williamsburg, Ohio, formerly of Casey County, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at her residence.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Cain) Jackson and husband Alan; brothers, Dale Herren, Gary Herren, Larry Herren; sisters, Lila Owens, Kaye Fain, Diane Williams, Nancy Lee; four grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Jan. 14 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Burial was in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.
Published in The Casey County News on Jan. 15, 2020