Carolee Davis, of Liberty, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Bowling Green. She was 65 years of age.
Born June 6, 1955, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Calvert T. and Carol Wilson Davis. Carolee was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Liberty. She enjoyed watching Southland hour on television. Carolee enjoyed gardening, working in her flowers, and sewing. She also liked crafting, drawing, and painting. Carolee loved her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Survivors include a son, Dewayne Bebra, of Liberty; a daughter, Stephanie (and Steven) Durham, of Hustonville; three grandchildren, Hannah, Haley, and Jeremiah; and two sisters, Robin (and Jason) Sutherland, and Debbie (and Ron) Gilbert, both of Cincinnati, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, Carolee was preceded in death by her biological mother, Lucille Followell; and a son, Johnny Bebra.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Brother Jimmy Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home Please enter through the front doors (Campbellsville Street side) of the funeral home when you arrive for visitation. Social distancing guidelines must be followed by everyone in attendance. Facial coverings ARE required.
Carolee's funeral arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.