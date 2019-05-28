Cathy Sue (Grider) Dorst

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cathy Sue Grider Dorst, 56, of Liberty, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her daughters, Laura (Joshua) Holbrook, Tara Lynn Sexton, Felicia Sue Dorst; brothers, Michael (Brenda) Grider, and Steve (Susan) Grider; sister, Vina (Roger) Jones; and four grandchildren.
Funeral services were May 24 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Private burial followed in Casey County Memorial Gardens.
Her funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on May 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.