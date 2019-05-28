Cathy Sue Grider Dorst, 56, of Liberty, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her daughters, Laura (Joshua) Holbrook, Tara Lynn Sexton, Felicia Sue Dorst; brothers, Michael (Brenda) Grider, and Steve (Susan) Grider; sister, Vina (Roger) Jones; and four grandchildren.
Funeral services were May 24 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Private burial followed in Casey County Memorial Gardens.
Her funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Casey County News on May 29, 2019