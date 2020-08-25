Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Cecil's life story with friends and family

Share Cecil's life story with friends and family



Funeral services were Aug. 17 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Middleburg Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at Cecil Forest Luster, 80, of Middleburg, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his residence. He is survived by his spouse, Sherry Brackett Luster; children, Cecilia Noe, Roxanna (Dean) Coffey, Lisa Hogue (Jim), Chuck (Sandra) Allen, Tamara (Buddy) Tate, Cecil Wayne (Mandy) Rowland; sisters, Lillian Randolph, Ada Faye Salyers; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.Funeral services were Aug. 17 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Middleburg Cemetery.Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store