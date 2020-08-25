Cecil Forest Luster, 80, of Middleburg, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his residence. He is survived by his spouse, Sherry Brackett Luster; children, Cecilia Noe, Roxanna (Dean) Coffey, Lisa Hogue (Jim), Chuck (Sandra) Allen, Tamara (Buddy) Tate, Cecil Wayne (Mandy) Rowland; sisters, Lillian Randolph, Ada Faye Salyers; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were Aug. 17 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Middleburg Cemetery.
