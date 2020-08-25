1/
Cecil Forest Luster
Cecil Forest Luster, 80, of Middleburg, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his residence. He is survived by his spouse, Sherry Brackett Luster; children, Cecilia Noe, Roxanna (Dean) Coffey, Lisa Hogue (Jim), Chuck (Sandra) Allen, Tamara (Buddy) Tate, Cecil Wayne (Mandy) Rowland; sisters, Lillian Randolph, Ada Faye Salyers; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were Aug. 17 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Middleburg Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com

Published in The Casey County News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Bartle Funeral Home - Middleburg
AUG
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bartle Funeral Home - Middleburg
