Charlene A. (Wesley) James, 87, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. She was born Aug. 8, 1932, in Liberty, Kentucky, to the late Preston and Vasca (Patterson) Wesley, and was the widow of Earl J. James Sr. who died in 1999. Charlene was the mother of nine children and was a wonderful homemaker, wife, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, five siblings and four grandchildren.

She is survived by her children; Bonnie Key (Larry), Marilyn Belden (Steve), Elmer James (Debbie), Earl James Jr. (Shelley), Helen Howson(Todd), Susan Jackson(Jay), Julie Sprigler (Jeff), Donna James, and John James, 19 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild with another on the way. The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the staff for all the special care given to Charlene during her stay at Lincoln Hills.

Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, and after 9 a.m. Dec. 31. at Kraft Funeral Service 708 E. Spring St. New Albany, Indiana. Her Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 31, in the Kraft Chapel with burial to follow at Atkins Chapel Cemetery in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Expressions of Sympathy are suggested to the Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter.

