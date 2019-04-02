Charles Estes Crew, 63, of Russell Springs, died Monday, March 25, 2019 at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Crew, Russell Springs; children, Billy (Jamie) Crew, of Russell Springs, Bobbie (Joseph) Hardwick, of Russell Springs; sisters, Mildred Roy, of Russell Springs, Joyce Faye Passmore, of Russell Springs, Cathy Epperson, of Somerset, Ruth Colby, of Bardstown; brothers, Michael Crew, of Russell Springs, Leslie Crew, of Russell Springs, Johnny Crew, of Jamestown; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was March 29 at the Bernard Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Bowner Cemetery.
Bernard Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Bernard Funeral Home
367 Main Street
Russell Springs, KY 42642
(270) 866-3110
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 3, 2019