Charles Eugene Hale, age 77, of Dermott, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Dermott Nursing Home of Dermott, AR.
Mr. Hale was born March 31, 1943 in Liberty, KY. He was the son of the late William Earl Hale and the late Daisy (Dell) Johnson. He was preceded in death by four brothers, James Hale, Marshall Hale, Jesse Hale, and Clarence Hale.
He is survived by one daughter: Kimberly (James) Ann Jenkins, of Lake Village, AR; one sister, Ilda Stanley, of Needham, IN; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
.