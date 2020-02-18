Chris Martin

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Chris Martin, 49, of Liberty, died on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Tresia Wethington Martin; brother, Emery (Carey) Martin; uncle, Tommy (and Vickie) Luttrell; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was held Feb. 15 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in the Clearview Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 19, 2020
