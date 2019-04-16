Chris Wesley, 42, of Liberty, died April 9, 2019, at Casey County Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Becky Richardson Wesley; sons, Christopher Wesley and Alex Wesley; sister, Tammie (Tony) Sears; and two brothers, Barry (Edna) Wesley and Robert (Amanda) Baker.
The funeral service was held April 12 at Corinth First Church of God. Burial was in Middleburg Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 17, 2019