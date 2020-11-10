1/
Christina Michelle Patten
1971 - 2020
Christina Michelle Patten, 49, of Dunnville, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at University of Kentucky Medical Center.
She is survived by her mother, Julita Wethington Patten; brother, Christopher Patten; two nephews, Larry Brandon Patten and Zachary Carlyle Patten; and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins.
The funeral mass was Nov. 10 at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial followed in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Bernard
