Christina Michelle Patten, 49, of Dunnville, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at University of Kentucky Medical Center.
She is survived by her mother, Julita Wethington Patten; brother, Christopher Patten; two nephews, Larry Brandon Patten and Zachary Carlyle Patten; and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins.
The funeral mass was Nov. 10 at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial followed in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.