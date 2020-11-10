Or Copy this URL to Share

She is survived by her mother, Julita Wethington Patten; brother, Christopher Patten; two nephews, Larry Brandon Patten and Zachary Carlyle Patten; and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins.

The funeral mass was Nov. 10 at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial followed in St. Bernard Cemetery.

