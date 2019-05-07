Christine Edwards Cochran, 87, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Liberty, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at her home.
Born May 12, 1931, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late George and Janie Brown Edwards. Christine was a member of the Elmwood Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Survivors include one daughter, Janet Peek of Kenton County, Kentucky; one sister, Velma Reed of Indianapolis, Indiana; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Coy Cochran, who passed away November 2, 2002; one brother, George Edwards, Jr.; and three sisters, Cora Edwards, Sadie Wheeler, and Edith Murphy Grimes.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Caney Fork Cemetery.
Visitation was held noon to 1 p.m. Monday at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Caney Fork Cemetery: C/O Boyd Brown, 555 KY 49, Liberty, Kentucky 42539.
Christine's funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on May 8, 2019