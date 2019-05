Christine Edwards Cochran, 87, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Liberty, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at her home.Born May 12, 1931, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late George and Janie Brown Edwards. Christine was a member of the Elmwood Fraternal Order of Eagles.Survivors include one daughter, Janet Peek of Kenton County, Kentucky; one sister, Velma Reed of Indianapolis, Indiana; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.In addition to her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Coy Cochran, who passed away November 2, 2002; one brother, George Edwards, Jr.; and three sisters, Cora Edwards, Sadie Wheeler, and Edith Murphy Grimes.Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Caney Fork Cemetery.Visitation was held noon to 1 p.m. Monday at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Caney Fork Cemetery: C/O Boyd Brown, 555 KY 49, Liberty, Kentucky 42539.Christine's funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.