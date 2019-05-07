Christine (Edwards) Cochran

Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
  • "Extending my sincere condolences to the family and friends...."
Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Christine Edwards Cochran, 87, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Liberty, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at her home.
Born May 12, 1931, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late George and Janie Brown Edwards. Christine was a member of the Elmwood Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Survivors include one daughter, Janet Peek of Kenton County, Kentucky; one sister, Velma Reed of Indianapolis, Indiana; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Coy Cochran, who passed away November 2, 2002; one brother, George Edwards, Jr.; and three sisters, Cora Edwards, Sadie Wheeler, and Edith Murphy Grimes.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Caney Fork Cemetery.
Visitation was held noon to 1 p.m. Monday at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Caney Fork Cemetery: C/O Boyd Brown, 555 KY 49, Liberty, Kentucky 42539.
Christine's funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on May 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.