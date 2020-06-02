Christopher Wayne McKnight
Christopher Wayne McKnight, 57, of Middleburg, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
He was born in Casey County on Aug. 15, 1962 to the late Bige McKnight, Sr. and Malvery Morris. Christopher had formerly worked in building reconstruction.
He is survived by his son, Christopher (Kristi) Wayne McKnight II, of Clayton, Ga.; sister, Lillie B. Kinman; and brothers, Virgil, Preston, Arthur, and Larry McKnight.
In addition to his parents, Christopher was preceded in death by three brothers: Oren McKnight, Walter McKnight, and Henry McKnight.

Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
