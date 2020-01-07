Clifton "Buddy" McQueary, 73, of Liberty, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his sons, David McQueary, Clifton McQueary; sisters, Wanda Wilham, Mary (Billy) Mills and Joann Rodgers; a brother, Leon (Pam) McQueary; and a host of grandchildren.
The funeral service was held Dec. 28, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed in Old Contown Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Jan. 8, 2020