Connie Lynn Coppage

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
Obituary
Connie Lynn Coppage, 59, of Dunnville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.
She is survived by her son, Alex Coppage; a stepson, Jordan Coppage; and a twin brother, Brent (Judy) Bernard.
The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Burial will follow in Thomas Ridge Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 16, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 16, 2019
