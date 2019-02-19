Connie Cundiff Schulz, 55, of Liberty, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Schulz; mother, Ethel Cundiff; son, Jonathan; daughter, Amanda Cain; brothers, Donald Cundiff, Larry Cundiff; sister, Bonnie Cundiff Cochran; and seven grandchildren.
Services were Feb. 11 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in South Fork Cemetery.
