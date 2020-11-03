1/1
Daniel David Little
Daniel David Little, 51, of Windsor, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at his home.
Born Feb. 19, 1969, in Oxford, OH, he was a son of David Stephen Little and Carol Ann Moore Tolbert. Mr. Little was a former Sales Associate for Dutchman's Metal. He was an ordained minister and a member of the Eunice Church of God. He enjoyed preaching, teaching Sunday school, leading the Wednesday night Bible study, and formally preached on WJRS radio. Mr. Little was a United States Army Veteran. He played football at Madison Central High School and was the former equipment manager for the EKU football team while he attended college at EKU. He loved watching football, talking sports, and being outdoors.
Survivors include his dear wife, Phebe Dunlap Little, whom he wed on Aug. 13, 1995; children, Micah Daniel (wife, Bethany Lee), of Columbia, Abigail Faith Little, of Jonesboro, TN, Aaron Chad (fiancé, Cherish) Little, of Somerset, and Judah Nathaniel Little of Windsor; his parents, David Stephen (wife, Angie) Little, of Hamilton, OH; mother, Carol Ann Moore (husband, William) Tolbert, of Indianapolis, IN; and brothers, Chad Little, of Lexington, and Ryan Tolbert, of Orlando, FL.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tabitha Grace Little.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. CST on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Eunice Church of God, 12515 Liberty Road, Columbia, KY 42728 with Pastor C.R. Payne officiating. Visitation will be from 11-1PM CST on Thursday at the Church. Military funeral honors will be conducted at the Church by the Casey County Honor Guard. Burial will be held privately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to help offset funeral expenses.
Arrangements entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
