Danny Helm, 75, of Bradfordsville, died Tuesday April 2, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his spouse, Juanita Carolyn Sears Helm; son, Danny Lee Helm; daughter, Dana (Randy) Richards; and sister, Mildred (Joe) Cutter.
Funeral services were held April 5 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Clearview Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 10, 2019