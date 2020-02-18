Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central Radcliff , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Danny Shea Shoaf, 77, of Concordia, KY, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Danny was born Jan. 11, 1943 in Dunnville, Casey County, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Corey Shoaf Jr. and Mary Christine Tate.

Danny was a graduate of Vine Grove Consolidated High School, Class of 1961. He proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Army, in which he served as paratrooper for the 82nd Airborne Division. His sense of discipline and patriotism never left him, as friends and family will attest. Danny was a retired firefighter and first responder of 20 years, for the City of Louisville; Engine Companies No. 9 and 21. He was a flight instructor, and was certified to pilot just about anything. Danny was a proud life member of the 82nd Airborne Division Association and 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment Association and was honored with Man of the Year Awards in both. Danny was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel. He was an excellent cook and loved to entertain. His starched uniforms and sense of humor, which made many events memorable, will not be forgotten.

Danny is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Judith Shoaf; sister, Diane, and her husband, Don (US Army Ret.) Luttrell, of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Pat Ledford of Colorado Springs, CO; brother, Thomas (USAF Ret.) and his wife, Kristi Shoaf, of Alamogordo, NM; and nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held Friday, April 3 at 1 p.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Kentucky. Blue Skies and Soft Landing, Danny. Danny Shea Shoaf, 77, of Concordia, KY, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Danny was born Jan. 11, 1943 in Dunnville, Casey County, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Corey Shoaf Jr. and Mary Christine Tate.Danny was a graduate of Vine Grove Consolidated High School, Class of 1961. He proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Army, in which he served as paratrooper for the 82nd Airborne Division. His sense of discipline and patriotism never left him, as friends and family will attest. Danny was a retired firefighter and first responder of 20 years, for the City of Louisville; Engine Companies No. 9 and 21. He was a flight instructor, and was certified to pilot just about anything. Danny was a proud life member of the 82nd Airborne Division Association and 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment Association and was honored with Man of the Year Awards in both. Danny was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel. He was an excellent cook and loved to entertain. His starched uniforms and sense of humor, which made many events memorable, will not be forgotten.Danny is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Judith Shoaf; sister, Diane, and her husband, Don (US Army Ret.) Luttrell, of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Pat Ledford of Colorado Springs, CO; brother, Thomas (USAF Ret.) and his wife, Kristi Shoaf, of Alamogordo, NM; and nieces and nephews.Memorial Services will be held Friday, April 3 at 1 p.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Kentucky. Blue Skies and Soft Landing, Danny. Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Casey County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close