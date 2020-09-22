1/
Daril Gene Salyers
Daril Gene Salyers, 55, of Columbia, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at TJ Health.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Wilson Salyers; son, Terry (Amber Chadwell) Rice; daughter, Natasha (Justin Pounders) Loy; sisters, Diane Salyers, Vicky Byrd; brothers, Jerome (Kimberly) Salyers, Timothy Salyers, Ricky (Brenda) Salyers; and three grandchildren.
The funeral service was held Sept. 18, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Thomas Ridge Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
SEP
18
Funeral
01:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
