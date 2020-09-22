Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Daril's life story with friends and family

Share Daril's life story with friends and family



He is survived by his wife, Frances Wilson Salyers; son, Terry (Amber Chadwell) Rice; daughter, Natasha (Justin Pounders) Loy; sisters, Diane Salyers, Vicky Byrd; brothers, Jerome (Kimberly) Salyers, Timothy Salyers, Ricky (Brenda) Salyers; and three grandchildren.

The funeral service was held Sept. 18, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Thomas Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at Daril Gene Salyers, 55, of Columbia, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at TJ Health.He is survived by his wife, Frances Wilson Salyers; son, Terry (Amber Chadwell) Rice; daughter, Natasha (Justin Pounders) Loy; sisters, Diane Salyers, Vicky Byrd; brothers, Jerome (Kimberly) Salyers, Timothy Salyers, Ricky (Brenda) Salyers; and three grandchildren.The funeral service was held Sept. 18, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Thomas Ridge Cemetery.Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store