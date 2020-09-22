Daril Gene Salyers, 55, of Columbia, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at TJ Health.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Wilson Salyers; son, Terry (Amber Chadwell) Rice; daughter, Natasha (Justin Pounders) Loy; sisters, Diane Salyers, Vicky Byrd; brothers, Jerome (Kimberly) Salyers, Timothy Salyers, Ricky (Brenda) Salyers; and three grandchildren.
The funeral service was held Sept. 18, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Thomas Ridge Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.