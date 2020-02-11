Darrell Sims, 70, of Somerset, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at his residence.
He was born June 7, 1949, in Stanford; son of the late Ernest and Lora (Falconbury) Sims. He is survived by four sisters, Bernice (Donald) Whitaker, of Eubank, Carol Cook of Ferguson, Frances (Gene) Sneed of Franklin, Indiana, and Imogene Durham of Liberty; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Randall, Donald, Willard, and Robert Sims; and a sister, Dorothy Padgett.
A Funeral Service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Chapel of Morris and Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Linville Hatter officiating. Burial was in Pond Cemetery in Waynesburg. Visitation was after 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Morris and Hislope Funeral Home. Prior to his passing, Darrel Sims requested that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the .
Morris and Hislope Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 12, 2020