In Loving memory of Darrell Wayne Meeks age 52. Darrell passed away on Sunday April 12th, 2020 at U.K. Hospital in Lexington, KY. He was born in Liberty, KY on October 14th, 1967 a son of Jewel Evans Meeks of Liberty and the late Stanley Meeks.
Darrell was blessed with many family and friends and a strong faith. He was a proud family man. He enjoyed the great outdoors, where he liked hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a man with many wonderful talents and gifts. Darrell will continue to watch over his family in Heaven.
Survivors include: His Loving Wife: Amy Elizabeth Gay Meeks, Two Adoring Children: Madison Elizabeth Meeks and Dylan Wayne Meeks both of Liberty, One Brother: Jeffrey Cleveland and (Cherie) Meeks of Liberty, he is also survived by His Loving In-Laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Darrell was a former welder at Tarter Industries and a member of Thomas Ridge Church.
Due to efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and recent requirements implemented by the Office of Governor Andy Beshear and The Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky, all funeral services will be performed privately.
Burial will be in the Thomas Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Bartle Funeral Home.
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 22, 2020