Mr. David Alan Harkleroad, 64, retired Chief of Police for the City of Richmond, passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 24, 2020.
David was born on July 10, 1956 in Mendota, Illinois, and was the son of the late Jack Harkleroad and Carol Graper Mori. David was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and was a member of EKU Sigma Pi. David's career in law enforcement spanned a period of 25 years with the Richmond Police Department. He had worked and served his community exceedingly well. He was a member of The Madison County Fraternal Order of Police and well as the National FOP and The Blue Knights. He was a past president of the Richmond Kiwanis Club and was a Kentucky Colonel. Following his retirement, he worked as a realtor with Coldwell Banker-Deslover & Associates of Richmond.
He was a member of The Episcopal Church of Our Savior, where he served as a member of the church vestry. In addition, David was a member of the Madison Lodge #183 of Kirksville and the Order of Eastern Star #357 of Irvine. He was a member of the Widow Sons-Royal Arch Chapter.
Survivors include his loving wife: Tammy Rodgers Harkleroad; his mother-in-law: Edwina Rodgers; his father-in-law: Cecil Rodgers; three sisters-in-law: Kristjana Rodgers, Eulanda Rodgers Clark and Rhonee' Rodgers; a niece: Alex Clark; a nephew: Brayden Clark as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends.
A memorial service to remember the life of David Harkleroad was held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the Combs, Parsons & Colllins Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Carol Ruthven officiating. Following this service, rites will be offered by the Madison Masonc Lodge, the Order of Eastern Star and the FOP.
A walk-through visitation was Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to: David Harkleroad Memorial Scholarship; c/o Office of Development, Eastern Kentucky University, CPO 19, 521 Lancaster, Ave., Richmond, KY 40475. Checks should be made to the EKU Foundation with the David Harkleroad Memorial Scholarship noted in the memo line.
