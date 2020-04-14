David Ben Glover, 70, of Elkhorn, formerly of Franklin, IN, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Bua "Kim" Sriartorn Glover; sons, Darrel Brickertt, David Ben Glover II, Rebecca Glover, and Daniel Glover; brothers, Donald, Willard, Truman and Norman Glover; sisters, Mary Glover, Dolly Tucker, Karen Ann Weiss, and Flora Barbara Glover Wethington; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Due to efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and recent requirements implemented by the Office of Governor Andy Beshear and The Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky, funeral services were performed privately for family only.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
