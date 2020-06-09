David Glenn Ferrell
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Glenn Ferrell, 75, of Liberty, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle care Center.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Shadoan) Ferrell.
Services were held June 2 at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. Military honors were conducted by the American Legion Post #38 Honor Guard. Burial was in Mill Springs National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Service
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home - Somerset
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home - Somerset
1046 W HIGHWAY 80
Somerset, KY 42503
(606) 676-0071
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved