David Glenn Ferrell, 75, of Liberty, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle care Center.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Shadoan) Ferrell.

Services were held June 2 at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. Military honors were conducted by the American Legion Post #38 Honor Guard. Burial was in Mill Springs National Cemetery.

