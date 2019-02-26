David Shoaf, 72, of Liberty, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
He is survived by his spouse, Rosemary Wilson Shoaf; daughter, Regina (Tim) Hines; son, Larry (Tracy Grider) Shoaf; sister, Kathy Shoaf; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held Feb. 25, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed in Poplar Springs Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 27, 2019