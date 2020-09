David Vincent Wethington, 69, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Casey County Hospital in Liberty.He is survived by his sister, Alice Wethington Buckley; and brothers, Charles T. Wethington, Jr., Ben Wethington, and Paul Wethington.The funeral service will be held privately for family members only.Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.