David Wesley

He is survived by his wife, Betty Rigney Wesley; sons, Kirk (Michelle) Wesley, Jay (Lesley) Wesley; brothers, Andy (Mandy) Wesley, Jim (Cheryl) Wesley; sisters, Penelope Wesley, Betty Ann Wilson, Patricia Lister; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were June 15 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Glenwood Cemetery.

