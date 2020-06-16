David Wesley
David Wesley, 69, of Liberty, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Rigney Wesley; sons, Kirk (Michelle) Wesley, Jay (Lesley) Wesley; brothers, Andy (Mandy) Wesley, Jim (Cheryl) Wesley; sisters, Penelope Wesley, Betty Ann Wilson, Patricia Lister; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were June 15 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Glenwood Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
