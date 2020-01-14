Dayton Luttrell

Dayton Luttrell, 81, of Dunnville, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Danville Health and Rehab Center.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Copley) Luttrell; daughters, Phyllis Broughton, Rena (Craig) Sharpe; sons Phillip (Wanda) Luttrell, and Kenny Luttrell, Michael (Cindy) Luttrell; sisters, Rebia Brockman, Reatha Eads; brother, Shine (Geneva) Luttrell; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Jan. 11, at Bethel Baptist Church in Dunnville.
Burial was in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Dunnville.
Published in The Casey County News on Jan. 15, 2020
