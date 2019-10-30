Debbie Wesley, 60, formerly of Casey County, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at her residence in Easley, South Carolina.
She is survived by her daughters, Jessica (Alex) Byrd and Jennifer (Mike) Little; brothers, David (Betty) Wesley, Andy (Mandy) Wesley and James D. Wesley II; sisters, Penelope Wesley, Betty Ann (the late Jim) Wilson, and Patricia (Sloan) Lister; and 12 grandchildren.
The funeral service was held Oct. 28 at McKinney Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Glenwood Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home in Liberty, Kentucky. An online guestbook for Debbie is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 31, 2019