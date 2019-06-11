Delmer Junior Sims, 69, of Kings Mountain, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Jean Waddle Care Center.
He was born Nov. 11, 1949 in Lincoln County; son of the late Thelmer and Eula (Shea) Sims. He was self-employed as a carpenter and was a member of Bethelridge United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Sims; his son, Keith (Beulah) Sims, of Kings Mountain; daughter, Karen Rector, of Kings Mountain; six sisters, Ova Padgett, of Waynesburg, Opal Hatter, of Harrodsburg, Oca Hatter, of Liberty, Oma Black, of Louisville, Ona Jones, of Waynesburg, and Ora Caudill, of Louisville; and three grandchildren, Shandra Kaye (Michael) Spears, Kristian Rector, and Tyler Sims.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Elmer Sims. A funeral service was held 1 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Chapel of Morris and Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. David Green, Bro. Lynville Hatter, and Bro. Darrel Vance officiating.
Visitation was Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Morris and Hislope Funeral Home. Burial was at Bethelridge Cemetery.
Morris and Hislope Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
Published in The Casey County News on June 12, 2019