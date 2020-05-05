Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delta (Bland) Hamm. View Sign Service Information McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty 752 Campbellsville Street Liberty , KY 42539 (606)-787-6219 Service Private To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Delta Hamm nee Bland, 98, of Liberty, passed away May 1, 2020, beloved wife of the late Iver Hamm, devoted mother of the late Ronald (Marilyn) Hamm, loving grandmother of Sherry (Rylan) Peters and Tracie (Shawn) Horning, proud great-grandmother of Maxwell, Anderson, Julian and Sidney.

Delta was born on Aug. 24, 1921, to the late Sarah (Farris) and late the James Bland of Liberty, KY. She was preceded in death by her five siblings: Thelbert Bland, Elbert Bland, Flora (Bland) Rodgers, Ora (Bland) Strunk and Alta (Bland) Dearringer. She was also an adored aunt and great-aunt to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great-nephews and had many other family members and friends whom she enjoyed.

Delta will always be remembered for being quick-witted, a good cook and loving her sweet treats and black coffee, having a positive outlook and being a good storyteller. One of her greatest joys was having "company come visit".

Due to recent requirements implemented by the Governor and The Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky, graveside services were performed privately at Whited Cemetery with Brother Jamie Bryant officiating.

The service was live-streamed on McKinney-Brown Funeral Home's Facebook page at 12 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, Delta's family has asked for donations to be sent to the Casey County Commodities, c/o Casey County Judge Executive, P.O. Box 306, Liberty, KY 42539.

Published in The Casey County News on May 6, 2020

