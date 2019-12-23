Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise M. Redcloud. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Denise M. Redcloud, 62, passed away on Dec. 15, 2019.

Born on Aug. 23,1957 to the late Everett and Nathalie (Smith) Tetrault in Springfield, MA, Denise has called Waltown, KY home for many years.

She was preceded by her husband, John Redcloud.

Denise was deeply loved and will forever be missed by her children Christopher (Kim) Stephens, Jennifer (Chris) McCord, Eric (Theresa) Stephens, Tammy Moss, and Summer Moss and her grandchildren, Xavier Stephens, Isabella Stephens, Natalie Morgan, Tristin Stephens, Kaitlyn Stephens, Ethan Stephens, Cameron McCord, and Marley McCord. Her husband in heart, John Moss. One brother Mark (Michelle) Tetrault, two nephews, Nick and Brendan (Tetrault) several cousins, aunts, uncles, and even best friends that became family. Denise was a very kind loving soul who worked many years in customer service. She loved cooking, especially baking for the holidays.

Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 24, 2019

