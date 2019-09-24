Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennie Lee Johnson. View Sign Service Information McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty 752 Campbellsville Street Liberty , KY 42539 (606)-787-6219 Visitation 6:00 PM McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty 752 Campbellsville Street Liberty , KY 42539 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty 752 Campbellsville Street Liberty , KY 42539 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dennie Lee Johnson, of Liberty, Kentucky, passed from this life on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford. He was 69 years of age.

Born May 8, 1950, in Casey County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Hubert Lee and Mildred Absher Johnson and his uncle, John Whited, who raised him. Dennie was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church, where he also served as deacon and song leader. He was well known as being the manager of Southern States, in which he retired with 36 years of service. Dennie was a farmer, lifetime honorary FFA member, a Kentucky Colonel, and a member of the Craftsman Masonic Lodge #722 F.&A.M. He was also a trustee for the Casey County Baptist Association, Chairman of Ethics Board of Casey County, and a member of the Casey County Hospital Board for over 25 years. But most of all, Dennie's life was centered around his grandchildren.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Sue Ellen Atwood Johnson of Liberty, whom he wed Dec. 17, 1971; two sons, Dan (Judy) Johnson of Liberty and Doug (Kelly) Johnson of Somerset; five grandchildren, Kaden, Brady, Kyler, Klara, and BoRaya; and five sisters, Anna Lou Wethington of Ohio, Janice Smallwood of Liberty, Judy Wells of Ohio, Pat Wilkey of Liberty, and Rose Gentry of Ohio.

In addition to his parents and his uncle, Dennie was preceded in death by one sister, Rita Pendleton.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Brother Danny Bailey officiating. Burial followed in Whited Cemetery.

Visitation was held after 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Gideon's International.

Leon Buck, Doug Johnson, Robert Lynn, Donald "Bud" Mathews, David McKinney, Billy Morris, Cameron Cain, and Johnny Maupin served as Dennie's pallbearers.

Dan, Kaden, Brady, Kyler, Klara, and BoRaya Johnson, served as honorary pallbearers.

Dennie's funeral arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook and video tribute available at Dennie Lee Johnson, of Liberty, Kentucky, passed from this life on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford. He was 69 years of age.Born May 8, 1950, in Casey County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Hubert Lee and Mildred Absher Johnson and his uncle, John Whited, who raised him. Dennie was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church, where he also served as deacon and song leader. He was well known as being the manager of Southern States, in which he retired with 36 years of service. Dennie was a farmer, lifetime honorary FFA member, a Kentucky Colonel, and a member of the Craftsman Masonic Lodge #722 F.&A.M. He was also a trustee for the Casey County Baptist Association, Chairman of Ethics Board of Casey County, and a member of the Casey County Hospital Board for over 25 years. But most of all, Dennie's life was centered around his grandchildren.Survivors include his beloved wife, Sue Ellen Atwood Johnson of Liberty, whom he wed Dec. 17, 1971; two sons, Dan (Judy) Johnson of Liberty and Doug (Kelly) Johnson of Somerset; five grandchildren, Kaden, Brady, Kyler, Klara, and BoRaya; and five sisters, Anna Lou Wethington of Ohio, Janice Smallwood of Liberty, Judy Wells of Ohio, Pat Wilkey of Liberty, and Rose Gentry of Ohio.In addition to his parents and his uncle, Dennie was preceded in death by one sister, Rita Pendleton.Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Brother Danny Bailey officiating. Burial followed in Whited Cemetery.Visitation was held after 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Gideon's International.Leon Buck, Doug Johnson, Robert Lynn, Donald "Bud" Mathews, David McKinney, Billy Morris, Cameron Cain, and Johnny Maupin served as Dennie's pallbearers.Dan, Kaden, Brady, Kyler, Klara, and BoRaya Johnson, served as honorary pallbearers.Dennie's funeral arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook and video tribute available at www.mckinneybrown.com. Published in The Casey County News on Sept. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Casey County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close