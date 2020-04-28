Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Baldock. View Sign Service Information McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty 752 Campbellsville Street Liberty , KY 42539 (606)-787-6219 Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis Baldock, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his residence. He was 69.

Born on April 29, 1950, in Akron, Ohio, he was a son of the late Hollis E. Baldock and Fern Drake Baldock Thomas. Dennis was a self-employed logger. He attended Walnut Hill Separate Baptist Church. He loved old cars, hunting, racing and working in the log-woods. Dennis had an abundance of love for his wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and his church family.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Noel Baldock, who he wed on April 16, 1971; a son, Chris (Amee) Baldock of Liberty; two grandchildren, Hunter and Tesa; a brother, Donald (Sherri) Baldock of Liberty; a niece, Kelly Noel; and two nephews, Jason (Sarah) Tackett and Kevin (Jolena) Noel. Other survivors include two great-nieces, Haley and Lauren Noel; a great-nephew, Will Tackett; and a host of other family and friends.

Due to recent requirements implemented by the Governor and The Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky, funeral services were performed privately at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Rodney Smith and Bro. Danny Bailey officiating. Burial was in Antioch Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chris, Tesa, and Hunter Baldock, Glen Wright, Jason Tackett, and Brian Woodrum.

Honorary pallbearers were Gary Noel, Gary Price, Alan and Andrew Oberholtzer, Harvey Luttrell, John Tarter, Mark Thilmony, Rick Sinkhorn, Dewey Coffey, Chris Weddle, Sam and Eric Chilton, Tony Price, Bill Bowman, Rick Byrd, Darren Atwood, and Jeff Owens. Honorary pallbearers were asked to not be in attendance.

There was a "drive-thru" visitation on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, from 12 to 2 p.m. at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Visitors paid their respects from their vehicles and were given a memorial folder to keep.

Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to either Hospice of Lake Cumberland at 100 Parkway Drive, Somerset, Kentucky, 42503, or Walnut Hill Separate Baptist Church c/o Katie Coffey at 661 Hopewell Road, Liberty, Kentucky 42539.

The funeral service was live streamed on McKinney-Brown Funeral Home's Facebook page at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

