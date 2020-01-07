Denois "DeDe" Long Allen, 89, of Liberty, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Liberty Care Center.
Born Dec. 24, 1930, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Steve and Mary Taylor Long. DeDe was a homemaker and a member of Atwood Chapel United Methodist Church. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and cooking. DeDe loved her family.
Survivors include three sons, Larry Dale Allen, Johnny B. (Susie) Allen, and Roger (Michelle) Allen, all of Liberty; two daughters, Rita Wethington of Liberty and Rosalie (Thomas) Graham of Perryville; three brothers, Dean Long of Camby, Indiana, Bobby Long of Camby, Indiana, and Buddy Long of Liberty; fourteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; eleven great-great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, DeDe was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Robert Allen, who passed away Oct. 1, 2010; one son, Troy Allen; seven brothers; two sisters; a grandson, Mitchell Allen; and a granddaughter, Shawn Allen.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Brother Ed Parton officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.
Visitation was be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
DeDe's funeral arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Jan. 8, 2020