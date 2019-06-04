Dewayne Cochran, 85, of Liberty, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at home.
Born on Oct. 10, 1933 in Liberty, KY he was a son of the late Lawrence and Bettie (Long) Cochran.
Dewayne attended Carr's Chape, was an Army Veteran, and a retired sawmill machine operator. He was known as "Pops" working with his son at Cochran Masonry, he enjoyed farming and being with family.
Dewayne is survived by his wife, Velma Vaught Cochran, who he has been married to for 65 years; son, Marvin Cochran; daughters, Donna (Ira Jr.) Atwood, Janet (Darrell) Barlow, all of Liberty; six grandchildren, Barry (Jodi) Atwood, Amy Barlow, Amanda (Jake) Eldridge, Ben (Maranda) Barlow, Celese Cochran and Marcus Cochran; five great-grandchildren, Conner, Addison, Isaiah, Rylee and River; two sisters and three brothers.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.
Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, and after 8 a.m. Friday May 31. 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. Friday May 31, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. David Holt and Bro. Jake Eldridge officiating. Burial was in the Wilson Cemetery with military rites performed by the Casey County Honor Guard.
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Casey County News on June 5, 2019