1/
Diana Lee (Thomas) Durham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diana Lee Thomas Durham, 74, of Liberty, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her sister, Melody Hamilton; nephews, Clint Jefferson Hamilton and Adrian Thomas Sanders; a brother-in-law, Adrian Thomas Sanders; and a host of other family.
Per Diana's wishes, services were held privately for family only. Burial was in Glenwood Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Casey County News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved