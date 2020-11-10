Diana Lee Thomas Durham, 74, of Liberty, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her sister, Melody Hamilton; nephews, Clint Jefferson Hamilton and Adrian Thomas Sanders; a brother-in-law, Adrian Thomas Sanders; and a host of other family.
Per Diana's wishes, services were held privately for family only. Burial was in Glenwood Cemetery.
