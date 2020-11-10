1/1
Donald Ware
1921 - 2020
Donald Ware, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset. He was 99.
Born on Sept. 26, 1921, in Casey County, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Virgil and Pearl Martin Ware. Donald was a Final Quality Inspector for Hughes Aircraft. He served his country in the Army Air Corp in WWII, which he was very proud of. Donald was a member of Valley Oak Baptist Church. He loved attending church nearly every time the doors opened. He played bluegrass gospel music with his late brother in their band 'The Ware Brothers,' where they often played at Renfro Valley. They were known nationwide. Donald enjoyed restoring and collecting cars. After retirement, he owned and operated stores in California. Donald truly never met a stranger and never had an enemy.
He is survived by a daughter, Donna Sadler of Boron, California; two grandchildren, Deena Sadler and Jensey (Jeremiah) Simmons; two great-grandchildren, Arya and Tesla; a sister, Virginia Randall of Wildwood, Florida; a step-grandson, Phillip (Lisa) Detro; a special caretaker, Deborah Ware; and a host of nieces, nephews, and additional family that loved him dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first spouse, Faye Detro Ware; his second spouse, Josephine Taylor Ware; two step-sons, Marshall Detro and Phillip Detro; three brothers, Chester Ware, Raphael Ware, and Ressie Ware; and two sisters, Novella Lynn and Estella Hall.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Troy Merrick officiating. Burial will follow in Valley Oak Cemetery. Military honors will be performed by the Casey County Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Please enter through the front doors (Campbellsville Street side) when you arrive at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines must be followed by everyone in attendance. Facial coverings ARE required.
Arrangements for Mr. Donald Ware are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at http://www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
