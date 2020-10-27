Donna Lou Roberts Byrd Warfield passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Summerfield Health and Rehab in Louisville. She was 65.
Born on May 24, 1955, in Danville, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Dock and Effie Rainwater Roberts. Donna retired from Osram Sylvania after thirty-five-plus years of service. She also enjoyed her time being a bus monitor for the Fayette County School System for ten years. Donna was of the Baptist faith. She kept in close contact with all her friends in Casey County throughout her life.
She is survived by a son, R.C. Byrd of Frankfort; two sisters, Brenda (Henry) White of Elizabethtown and Dori Roberts (Bill) Tompkins of Georgetown; two nephews, Luke Tompkins and Vin Streeval; a great-niece, Sommer Streeval; and a great-nephew, Bradley Wyatt.
In addition to her parents, Donna is preceded in death by a sister, Linda Roberts Streeval; and a nephew, Matthew White.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Molden officiating. Burial will follow in Spaw Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Please enter through the front doors (Campbellsville Street side) of the funeral home when you arrive to the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines must be followed by everyone in attendance. Facial coverings ARE required.
Pallbearers will be R.C. Byrd, Luke Tompkins, Vin Streeval, Bradley Wyatt, Sommer Streeval, and Bill Tompkins.
Memorial contributions may take the form of sympathy to the Alzheimer's Association
to P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.