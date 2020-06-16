Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna R. Thompson Black, 72, of Waco, KY died May 26, 2020 at U.K. Healthcare.

She is survived by her spouse, Robert Raymond Black; three children, Laura K. Black (Michael Osborne), Amy M. Black (Jeffrey Marsh), and Robby Black; siblings, Howard Thompson, Mike, Roger, Verlin and Irvin Daniel, and Rhonda Whittle; and two grandchildren.

Graveside Services were held May 31 at Casey County Memorial Gardens. Burial was in the Casey County Memorial Gardens

