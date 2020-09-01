1/
Donna Yvonne Overstreet
Donna Yvonne Overstreet, 70, of Dunnville, KY, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Donna was born in Dunnville on Feb. 20, 1950, to the late Dan and Mary Ferry, and eight days later was adopted by the late Fred and Callie Carson of Dunnville. She attended Dunnville School and then Casey County High School, where she graduated in 1969. On Oct. 9, 1971, she married the love of her life Murrell Overstreet. They had two children and have been married for 48 years.
Preceding her in death are her brothers R.C. (Lois) Carson, Danny Ferry, and beloved brother in law J.L. Hatter; sisters, Margie (Paul) Foster, Roberta (Harry) Taggart, Mavis Herrington, Francis (Eugene) Cochran, and Brenda Pruitt.
Donna is survived by her husband Murrell and their two children; Cynthia (Mark) Richards of Dunnville, and Calvin (Amanda) Overstreet, of Russell Springs. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Marcus Richards (Teia Daniel), and Dalton (Christy) Richards, both of Dunnville and Gianna Overstreet and Robert Overstreet of Russell Springs. Other survivors include one sister, Wanda "Bo" Hatter, of Lexington, and her lifelong best friend Denise Pendleton. Donna loved the Lord and her family with all of her heart.

Published in The Casey County News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

