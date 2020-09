Donnie Dean Poff, 67, of Liberty, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.He is survived by his spouse, Kathie Kay Emerson Poff; daughter, Rebecca Hatter; sisters, Cynthia Long, Andrea Norman, Sandra (Greg) Dick; sister-in-law: Carolyn Poff former son-in-law, Jodie Hatter; and two grandchildren.Funeral services were Sept. 3 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the South Fork Cemetery.Online Condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com