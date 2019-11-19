Doris Imogene Shreve Coffman, 89, of Elkhorn, died on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset.
She is survived by her sons, Danny (Nancy) Long, Tommy (Rachel) Long; daughter, Donna (Truman) Glover; brothers, Mitchell Shreve, Delmer Shreve; sisters, Betty Griffith, Martha Shreve; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Nov. 14, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Nov. 20, 2019