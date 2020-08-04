1/1
Doris R Hackbarth
Doris R. Hackbarth, born Dec. 9, 1938, daughter of Walter E. Hudson and Marion E. Hudson, married Sept. 21, 1957, to Robert (Bob) V. Hackbarth, mother of Dean R. Hackbarth, Kevin E. Hackbarth, Todd A. Hackbarth, and Linda M. Banovich, died June 26, 2020.
She resided in northern New Jersey (Westwood, Park Ridge, and Hillsdale) through August 1968; lived in Sedalia Colorado until June 2003; and retired to Liberty, Kentucky.
Doris enjoyed knitting with a special penchant for creating Norwegian sweaters. She gifted dozens of these one-of-a-kind treasures to many family members, friends, and neighbors.
Bob and family wishes to thank the many friends and neighbors who provided much-needed support and assistance over the past months.

Published in The Casey County News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
